Ramayan's TRPs Soar, Uttara Ramayan Makes An Entry Into the List, Mahabharat Sees a Significant Drop (View BARC Ratings)

Ramayan, Mahabharat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Doordarshan brought back two of its epic mythological shows - Ramayan and Mahabharat for a re-airing during the on-going COVID-19 lockdown, which BTW, has extended until May 17. Also, what the success of Ramayan and Mahabharat's telecast has proven is that the Indian audience, still at heart, loves watching mythological shows, no matter which generation. And the very fact that Ramayan has been topping TRP chart for 4 weeks now, along with breaking the record of Game of Thrones Finale and The Big-Bang Theory's Finale, to become the most-watched series in the world. WOAH!! Ramayan Re-Telecast Scripts World Record, DD Show Beats Viewership Records Of Game Of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory Season Finales to Become Highest-Viewed Entertainment Show.

However, while Ramayan remained unaffected this week too, Mahabharat suffered a blow, all thanks to the entry of Uttara Ramayan into the TRP Charts. After Ramayan, Doordarshan to Air Uttar Ramayan; Here's The Telecast Schedule and Time For The Second Phase of Lord Ram and Devi Sita's Mythological Show on DD National (View Tweet).

Take A Look At The Ratings Below:

Hindi GEC Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

Ramayan excelled in Hindi GEC, Hindi GEC Rural and Hindi GEC Urban categories with more numbers than it saw last week, thus conquering the top spot. Ramayan Dominates TRP Charts Once Again, Mahabharat Claims Second Spot in Two Out of Three Categories (View Ratings)

Hindi GEC Rural Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

The new entrant to all the above three lists was Uttara Ramayan, that grabbed the second spot with ratings more impressive than DD's Mahabharat.

Hindi GEC Urban Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

However, B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat saw a fall to the third spot from last week's second on the Hindi GEC and Hindi GEC Urban lists and has the entry of Uttara Ramayan to thank for its new spot. The show slid to the fifth spot as opposed to last week's fourth but saw an increase in its ratings in the Hindi GEC Rural list. Do you think Mahabharat will make a comeback next week?