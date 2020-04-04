Rashami Desai Is Learning a New Skill Amidst the COVID-19 Lockdown and It Will Surely Strum Your Strings (Watch Video)

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus outbreak has literally shaken up the entire world. Till April 14, 2020, it's lockdown phase in India and owing to the same, people have been adviced to not leave their homes, until necessary. Even our very own celebs are trying their best to cope up with the situation and are chilling while in quarantine. It was a few days back when we saw Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Rahsmai Desai doing her daily chores and sweeping her house. And now, her latest update online sees the babe learning a new skill which will surely strum your strings. Puzzled? Fret not, read on. Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai Sweeps Her House Floor Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

Rashami shared a video on her Instagram which sees her trying to play the guitar. Well, dressed in a hoodie under her nephew's guidance, we see Desai putting in her best efforts and playing the musical instrument. This is indeed one of the best ways to spend some time with your loved ones. The Uttaran fame also via her post's caption conveyed how one needs to find happiness amid such a grim situation. We do agree with the actress here! Rashami Desai Wears a Mask and Goes Grocery Shopping Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

The above video will surely take away all the blues. Meanwhile, after BB 13, Rashami got roped in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural serial, Naagin 4 wherein she plays the role of Shalakha. This one marks Desai's return to the small screen almost after three years. Let such inspiring posts keep on sharing Rashami, as your fans love it. Stay tuned!