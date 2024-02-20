Actor Rituraj Singh's sudden demise at 59 has left the entertainment industry and his fans in mourning. His close friend and fellow actor Amit Behl confirmed the heartbreaking news, revealing that Singh suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at 12:30 am on February 20. It's a devastating loss compounded by the fact that Singh had been battling pancreas-related health issues and was undergoing treatment for the same. Rituraj Singh Passes Away at 59: Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Manoj Bajpayee and Other Celebs Mourn Untimely Demise of the Actor Due to Cardiac Arrest.

His contributions to iconic shows like Banegi Apni Baat, where he shared the screen with talents like R Madhavan, the late Irrfan Khan, and Surekha Sikri, showcased his versatility and talent. Before his passing, he portrayed the character of Yashpal in the television series Anupamaa. Let's check five of his famous roles:

Anupamaa

Rituraj Singh, also known as Rituraj K Singh, was a famous actor recognised for his role as Yashpal Dhillon in the hit TV series Anupamaa. The Star Plus show is one of the most popular television shows. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles of Anupama and Anuj. Rituraj Singh Dies at 59: Did You Know Late Actor Shared Theatre Roots With Shah Rukh Khan and He Was Hailed the 'Better' Actor?.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Rituraj portrayed the character of Ambarnath Ambar Bansal, Varun Dhawan's father, in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, released on March 10, 2017. His role depicted a man characterised by stubbornness and patriarchy. Shashank Khaitan directed the film.

Banegi Apni Baat

Banegi Apni Baat was an Indian television drama broadcast on Zee TV from 1993 to 1997. Rituraj Played the role of Vikram (Vicky) Sharma. It revolved around college experiences, including flirtation, romance, and campus dynamics. The narrative also delved into the characters' transition from college to professional life, alongside glimpses into contemporary business scenarios. Rituraj Singh Dies at 59 of Cardiac Arrest; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum Among Others.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rituraj Singh, known for his versatile performances, was seen in a negative role in the popular series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Expressing his excitement about joining the cast, Rituraj told TOI, "I am thrilled to join the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' family in an exciting role. My character has grey shades, and it was unlike anything I have played before."

Satyameva Jayate 2

Rituraj Singh was part of the 2021 release Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham. In the action thriller, Singh portrayed the character of Madan Lal Joshi. The film, written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, was produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment.

The sudden demise of Rituraj Singh has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Several fans took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the actor.

