Rohan Mehra Shares an Emotional Post on Losing Close Friend Mohit Baghel, Says 'I Wish RIP Meant Return If Possible'

Rohan Mehra,Mohit Baghel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The news of Bollywood actor Mohit Baghel's death came as a shock to many. The actor who had supporting roles in films such as Salman Khan's Ready, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya Jodi passed away on Saturday after battling with cancer. While actors such as Parineeti Chopra and others took so social media to condole his death, his close friend, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra posted a heartfelt note about losing Baghel. Taking to Instagram, Mehra wrote how Baghel was always there for him as he shared old pictures of the duo from their time together. Mohit Baghel, Salman Khan’s ‘Ready’ Co-Star Dies Due to Cancer at 27.

Sharing pictures with the late actor, Mehra wrote, "How uncertain life is ... My one and only friend whom I could rely on has gone forever ... It is unbelievable and heartbreaking I still remember how we instantly connected when we met for the first time 7 years ago during the shoot of our film Uvaa ... From sharing secrets to supporting each other, you were always there for me bhai R.I.P Mohit baghel I will miss you bhai ...I wish R.I.P meant Return If Possible." Mehra's emotional note surely showed how close the actor was with Baghel and that it was a huge loss for him. Actor Mohit Baghel Dies At 27 Due to Cancer; Parineeti Chopra Mourns the Loss of Her Jabariya Jodi Co-Star (View Tweet).

Check Out Rohan Mehra's Post Here:

Mohit (26), made his debut on Indian television with Chote Miyan and later made a mark with his amazing comic timing as the supporting actor in several other shows and films. The sad news of Baghel's passing was first confirmed by writer and director of Comedy Nights With Kapil, Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had worked closely with Mohit.