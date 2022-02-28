As OTT is getting more popular day by day, we are getting to see more and more Bollywood stars making a debut on the platform. Just recently, we saw Madhuri Dixit own the streaming space with her show The Fame Game. Now, all set to make his debut is Ajay Devgn with his show, Rudra The Edge of Darkness. The show is all set to release on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar and Devgn is pretty excited about it. Rudra The Edge Of Darkness Trailer: Ajay Devgn Looks Intense In His Debut Web Series; Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol’s Crime-Thriller To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar.

"I can't say that Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will be at par with Luther. It could be better also! When action is concerned, this show depicts a very different kind of action - it has more drama, suspense, and thrill for the audience, making it very interesting. I hope it's better than the original," Ajay shared.

He added, "My job is to entertain people. The platform doesn't matter at all. I definitely love the big screen. Now in my personal time, I watch a lot of OTT, and I love it. Post the pandemic also, it is multiplying much more. So it doesn't matter at all if you are in OTT, or on the big screen. There are so many new things to explore in both! Moreover, I had a lovely time with the entire team of Rudra. It was amazing to work with them."

Cast

The riveting psychological crime drama features a stellar cast that includes Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Plot

A remake of the successful British series Luther, Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is an engaging and dark take on a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. It will see Ajay Devgn's titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

Watch Rudra - The Edge of Darkness Trailer Below:

Streaming Date And Time

The Hotstar Specials show is arriving on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali. Rudra The Edge of Darkness: Ajay Devgn Talks About His Character in the Upcoming Web Series, Says ‘Suave, Nuanced and Mindful.

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness Review

As the thriller series will release globally on Disney+ Hotstar on March 4, we will share the review with you shortly before the grand release. Stay tuned!

