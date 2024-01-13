Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead in the show Anupamaa has expressed disappointment on the social media hate towards the other characters of the show and said one should not pull down a human being who is just doing their job. The show which stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles, has recently taken a five year leap. The drama, which has a huge fan following since its commencement in 2020, is receiving hate comments on the internet regarding some of its characters. Indian Telly Awards 2023 Winners: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna Bag Best Onscreen Couple, Shaheer Sheikh Wins TV Personality of the Year Award; See Full List.

One user shared a snippet and wrote, “Ye kis tarah ke bache hai who ignore their mothers like this? These kinds of nalaik and heartless kids Anupamaa ko hi kyu mile hai?” Another fan said, “I don’t understand how a child can see their mother after 5 years and be so cold.” On noticing such several hate comments on the social media, Rupali took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a series of tweets. Check it out. Rupali Ganguly Rocks Shimmery Saree at Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Party (Watch Video).

Rupali Ganguly Slams Trolls:

Each and everyone who is here on #Anupamaa has connected to some character or the other in this show … How does liking one character or actor give you the right to pull other characters down? Every actor is doing their best and every actor is important to the storyline! + — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) January 13, 2024

True That:

Supporting ur favourite character and criticizing a character u donot like is understood but to pull down a human being who is just doing their job is disgusting especially by people who don’t even have the guts to have their pic on their DP or their real identities! #Anupamaa ++ — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) January 13, 2024

The actress known for her work in Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, further said that one should not pull down a human being who is just doing their job. “Supporting ur favourite character and criticizing a character u do not like is understood but to pull down a human being who is just doing their job is disgusting especially by people who don’t even have the guts to have their pic on their DP or their real identities,” she said.

Rupali urged the fans to send positivity and love to their show. “Requesting all FDs Please could we make this space a happy zone instead of a war zone.” “With due respect to every solo from every fandom, I request you to kindly maintain grace and dignity while even criticising any character! “Agar ho sake toh kuch din ke liye sirf show ko show ki tarah dekhiye, SM par jaakar negative comments karne ka madhyam mat banaiye,” said the actress.

She concluded by saying, “Sending lots of love and light to every member of every fandom connected to our show Anupamaa and thank you immensely for the love.” The show is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee and airs on Star Plus.

