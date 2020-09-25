Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is the new hottest thing on the market. The show recently became a rage with the masses when it aired its first season. And recently, with musician Yashraj Mukhate re-vamping a scene from the show with some music, everyone reminisced the good ol SNS days. And topping it up were the show makers, who announced the news of them returning with a second season of the hit show. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 To Go On Air From October 19, 2020?.

And now, a photo from the show's first day shoot has been leaked on social media and is going viral. The photo in question appears to be from a scene where Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi is doing aarti with her family Kokila (Rupal Patel), Urmila (Vandana Vithlani), Hetal (Swati Shah) and Parag (Manish Arora). Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain To Play the Main Leads Anant and Gehna.

Check Out the Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram Sathiya 2 first shooting scene 😘😘 A post shared by Badal Mahant (@badal.mahant.370) on Sep 25, 2020 at 2:57am PDT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will be kickstarted by the old cast which includes actor Mohammad Nazi as well who will reprise his role of Ahem. This time around, the show will star actors Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain as the main leads Anant and Gehna and is rumoured to be airing from October 19.

