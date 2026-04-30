Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day 2026 Special – Watch Promo

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Some moments trend, others become essentials, but this upcoming highlight is strictly about the laughs. To celebrate World Laughter Day, Netflix is spotlighting comedy with a high-energy special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show (TGIKS). Samay Raina Confirms Collaboration With Ranveer Allahbadia After ‘Still Alive’ Dig, Drops ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Update.

Leading the charge is the undisputed king of comedy, Kapil Sharma, who will be joined by modern digital icons Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. This unique crossover promises a rapid-fire exchange of punchlines and non-stop entertainment.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Special Episode

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Reflecting on the special, Kapil Sharma shared, “The love our show receives from the audience is what motivates us to keep delivering fresh and entertaining content. For World Laughter Day, we’ve planned a special episode with Netflix that is natural, fun, and packed with humour. Having Samay and Ranveer join us with their own unique styles makes this celebration even more engaging. Our only goal is for people to laugh along with us and truly enjoy the day.”

The madness doesn't stop with the interviews. As the banter reaches its peak, the stage transitions into a chaotic TGIKS News Debate featuring Sunil Grover. Adding to the hilarity, Krushna Abhishek (as Mona) and Kiku Sharda (as Sona) make their perfectly timed entries to keep the energy high until the final curtain. Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out at Samay Raina: Controversial ‘Polio’ Joke About Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan Sparks Heated Industry Backlash.

Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi also commented under the promo writing, "I heard from Archana Puran Singh that this was one of the funniest epsiodes. Can't wait!" Blending classic TGIKS antics with fresh comedic voices, this special episode is the ultimate tribute to World Laughter Day. Catch The Great Indian Kapil Show Special Episode on May 2nd, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Netflix). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).