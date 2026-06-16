Sanchita Ugale Death: Indraxi Kanjilal Claims Late Actress Was Harassed and Threatened by Her ‘Saajan Ghar’ Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma

The entertainment industry is reeling from the sudden and untimely demise of television actress Sanchita Ugale, who was found dead at her residence in Nallasopara, Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the age of 22. While authorities have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her alleged suicide, Sanchita's close friend, actress Indraxi Kanjilal, has now made shocking claims of mental harassment against one of their co-stars. Sanchita Ugale’s Last Instagram Post Before Her Passing Goes Viral; Fans React, Say ‘She Looked So Happy’ (Watch Video).

Indraxi Kanjilal Makes Shocking Allegations Against Ujjwal Sharma

In a heartbreaking revelation, actress Indraxi Kanjilal, known for her role in Pushpa Impossible, has openly alleged that Sanchita Ugale was subjected to mental harassment by their Saajan Ghar co-star, Ujjwal Sharma. Kanjilal claimed that the harassment occurred during their time working together on the show, where Sharma reportedly borrowed money from Sanchita, insulted her, and even threatened to physically harm her.

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Indraxi said, "Ujjwal had apparently borrowed money from Sanchita and later behaved rudely with her. When he asked him to return the money, he lashed out, humiliated her and even threatened to hit her. I have screenshots of their chats where he used inappropriate language and insulted her."

These allegations come as a stark contradiction to earlier statements made by Ujjwal Sharma, who had reportedly linked Sanchita's emotional state to a past relationship. Indraxi Kanjilal vehemently denied these claims, stating she was “appalled” by his remarks and asserted that Sharma was not close enough to Sanchita to possess such personal information. Kanjilal questioned why Ujjwal chose to speak about Sanchita's love life instead of addressing the trauma he allegedly inflicted upon her. She maintained that Sanchita was neither depressed nor affected by her past relationship, having known her for a long time.

Sanchita Ugale's Tragic Demise and Industry Reactions

Sanchita Ugale was discovered at her home around 7 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The news of her passing broke on Monday, June 15, 2026, sending shockwaves through the television fraternity. Her last social media post, an Instagram reel, was shared just hours before her death. While police investigations are ongoing and no suicide note was found, her brother, Akash Satish Ugale, has also spoken out, alleging that Sanchita faced immense pressure from the industry and has called for a police probe into her death.

Sanchita Ugale had made a name for herself with notable performances across television and film. Her prominent television roles included Diya Tandon in Kumkum Bhagya, Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse, and the lead character Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. On the big screen, she appeared as the younger Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and in Manoj Bajpayee's investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. She was also a co-star in the series Saajan Ghar, where the alleged harassment by Ujjwal Sharma took place. Sanchita Ugale Death Case: AICWA Demands High-Level Probe, Seeks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Intervention.

The entertainment industry awaits further developments as the police continue their investigation into Sanchita Ugale's death and the serious allegations brought forth by Indraxi Kanjilal against Ujjwal Sharma.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).