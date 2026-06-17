‘Bigg Boss 20’ Tentative Contestant List: Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar, Jannat Zubair, Santy Sharma and Others Likely To Join Salman Khan’s Reality Show

The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 20 is reaching a fever pitch as a tentative list of high-profile contestants has begun circulating, igniting immense excitement among fans. Superstar Salman Khan is all set to return as the host for the landmark 20th season of the popular reality show. While official confirmations from the makers are still awaited, names like rapper Santy Sharma, television sensation Jannat Zubair, reality TV winner Kushal 'Gullu' Tanwar, and DJ Ruru Thakur are prominently featuring in speculative contestant rosters across social media and entertainment portals. Santy Sharma To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 20’? 4 Viral Moments That Made Rapper a Social Media Sensation.

Rumoured Contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 20’

Reports suggest that the casting team for Bigg Boss 20 is aiming for a dynamic mix of personalities, including television stars, social media influencers, and successful alumni from other reality shows like MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Lock Upp.

The unconfirmed line-up points towards an intriguing blend of fresh faces and possibly some familiar former contestants, with an 'old vs fresh faces' theme also being speculated. Other names frequently appearing in discussions include Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Anjali Arora, Uorfi Javed, Ridhima Gupta, and Awez Darbar.

Santy Sharma: The Rapper Making Waves

Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is a 29-year-old rapper, singer, and lyricist hailing from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He was born on September 9, 1996, making him 29 years old as of June 17, 2026, and will turn 30 on September 9, 2026. He is considered one of the early hip-hop artists from the region and has built a significant fan base through his music and online presence. Sharma recently made his Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and has released popular tracks such as "Suni Suni Sadko," "Udaan," "Koshish Meri," and "Black Heart."

In 2024, he announced his first solo album, Reborn, which was released in 2025. Santy also gained widespread attention for his candid remarks on the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) trend. Fueling the Bigg Boss speculation, he recently shared an Instagram story with the caption "Preparing for something Bigg."

Jannat Zubair: TV Star and Social Media Sensation

Actress and influencer Jannat Zubair is another prominent personality reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 20. With a massive Instagram following of 51.4 million, Zubair has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry since 2008. Her extensive filmography includes television shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Dill Mill Gaye, Kashi, Phulwa, Bharat Ke Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Tu Aashiqui. She also featured in the film Hichki and was a participant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she secured the fourth position.

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu: Reality TV's Double Winner

Kushal Tanwar, widely known as Gullu or Gullu Boxer, is a content creator from Gurugram, Haryana, who has already proven his mettle in the reality television circuit. Gullu is notably the winner of both MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross (2025) and MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 (2026), where he won alongside his connection Kaira Anu. His strong gameplay and strategic approach have made him a popular figure among reality TV enthusiasts. He also co-founded a cafe and maintains a significant social media presence with 1.48 million followers on Instagram.

Ruru Thakur: DJ and Splitsvilla Alum

Ruru Thakur, a professional DJ, is another name making rounds as a potential contestant for the upcoming season. She first gained recognition as a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla Season 15 in 2024 and later returned as a wildcard contestant for Splitsvilla X6 (Season 16). Ruru garnered headlines following her participation in Splitsvilla X6, where her relationship with fellow contestant Yogesh Rawat drew attention, and an online spat was reported. While 'Ruru' is a stage name, her real name has not been publicly disclosed.

‘Bigg Boss 20’ Premiere Details

All signs point to a grand return for Bigg Boss 20, with superstar Salman Khan confirmed to host the season. Reports from sources like Variety India indicate that the show is tentatively scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2026. Filming for the new season is expected to kick off on the same date, with auditions and contestant shortlisting already underway. Salman Khan’s New Haircut and Slim Look Goes Viral, Superstar Poses With Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Watch Videos).

Salman Khan is reportedly balancing his commitment to Bigg Boss with his upcoming film projects, including an untitled action-thriller directed by Vamsi Paidipally, co-starring Nayanthara, and Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).