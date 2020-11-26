Actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari, is not just know for his dancing skills but also his acting prowess. From winning the World of Dance championship with his crew the Desi Hoppers, to taking Hollywood over by storm with some mind blowing performances on Hollywood reality shows Americas Got Talent, and NBC World of Dance season 2, Shantanu is once again set to represent India on a much bigger scale, this time as a judge for the Global Dance Supreme. Vijay Devarakonda and Kriti Sanon Recall Watching Shantanu Maheshwari Perform On World of Dance, Appreciate His Dancing Talent (Watch Video).

Global Dance Supreme, is an International virtual dance competition featuring dance crews from around the world. From dancing on an International platform to now being on a panel of prestigious judges for a huge global dance competition, Shantanu is scaling heights and we are only happy for him. Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari Has His Fan Moment With Hrithik Roshan, Recreates 'Sitaaron Ki Mehfil'.

Speaking about the excitement of representing the country as a judge on such a big International dance competition, Shantanu shares, "I have had some wonderful opportunities of dancing on huge International stages and shows in the last couple of years, and now I am proud to be representing the country as a judge this time along with hip-hop head from Bangalore Sritheren Pillai for the Global Dance Supreme." Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari To Perform With His Dance Crew and World Of Dance Champions Desi Hoppers on The Show !.

Elaborating more on the competition, Shantanu revealed, "The competition is set to cover dance crews from all around the world, and I cannot wait to watch such amazing talent showcase their dancing skills through the event."

"It's a very overwhelming feeling for me to see Indian dancers being recognized Internationally! Judging this kind of an event with so many other experienced dancers is something I am looking forward to. All the knowledge exchange, experiences and sharing of various cultures and thought processes through the event is going to be a great way of helping me widen my approach and mindset towards a lot of new things. It is also going to help me enhance my personal & professional growth in many ways!," concluded an excited Shantanu.

