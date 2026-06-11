Shardul Pandit Calls Out ‘INR 370 Biryani Mindset’ Among Indian Men, Reacts to Vile Hate Comment About His Late Mother (Watch Video)

The entertainment industry, much like social media, continues to grapple with incidents that spark widespread outrage and vital conversations. The latest to draw fire is the 'INR 370 Biryani' controversy, which recently saw a Gurugram man's entitled remarks go viral, and now, popular television personality Shardul Pandit has reportedly weighed in, only to face a personal attack of the vilest kind. Elvish Yadav Calls Out Pranit More Amid ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Row, Says ‘Ek Aadmi Ko Laga Consent Ka MRP Hota Hai’ (View Post).

Shardul Pandit's Recent Video on the 'INR 370 Biryani' Controversy

The 'INR 370 Biryani' controversy ignited in early June 2026 after a video clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show circulated widely. In the clip, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra from Gurugram recounted spending INR 370 on chicken biryani for a date and disturbingly suggested he felt entitled to physical intimacy in return. His account further detailed pressuring the woman for a kiss and making unwanted physical advances despite her visible reluctance and hesitation.

The remarks drew immediate and widespread condemnation across social media, sparking a crucial debate on consent, misogyny, and transactional relationships. Jangra was subsequently terminated from his employment at Starvik Design following the massive backlash. Comedian Pranit More also faced criticism for his reaction, laughing at the comments and referring to them as 'Peak Gurgaon content', before editing and uploading the contentious clip.

Responding to this disturbing incident, actor and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit reportedly shared a video on his social media platforms, unequivocally condemning the mindset that equates financial expenditure with entitlement over another person's body or consent. He shared clips of women with strong mindsets whom he had the opportunity to talk with on his podcast

Shardul Pandit Addresses the Hate Comment

In a shocking turn of events, Shardul Pandit's condemnation of the 'INR 370 Biryani' comment was met with a deeply offensive and personal attack. He received a vile hate comment specifically targeting his late mother, saying "Bhai tu Ch*tiya hai, accha hai teri mummy bra panty mein aati hai." This malicious comment surfaced in response to his video addressing the biryani controversy, adding a cruel dimension to the online toxicity.

Responding firmly to the abuse, Shardul stated that if the troll believed targeting his mother’s undergarments would make him sad, that was not the case; rather, it is the painful fact that his mother is no longer alive that deeply hurts him. He pointed out how weak men in our country are that they cannot win an argument without dragging someone's mother and sister into it. He further emphasised that in this instance, it was not even an active argument, but a completely unprovoked hate comment left under his recent podcast video.

Shardul Pandit Responds to Troll Targeting His Dead Mother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHARDUL PANDIT (@shardulpandit)

Shardul Pandit's mother passed away on March 13, 2022, a profound loss that he has publicly shared and grieved, often penning emotional tributes on his social media. The actor has consistently been open about his personal struggles, including financial challenges and battling depression, notably during his time on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. Amid INR 370 Biryani Row, Sejal Pawar Apologises Over Remarks on Male Body Parts at Pranit More’s Show; Netizens Slam Her Response (Watch Video).

Shardul Pandit's Instagram Video Under Which the Hate Comment Was Posted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHARDUL PANDIT (@shardulpandit)

Targeting a public figure with such a personal and painful attack, especially concerning a deceased parent, underscores the alarming levels of online harassment. While further details of his response continue to circulate, his history suggests a firm stance against online bullying and negativity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Shardul Pandit). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).