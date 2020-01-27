Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: From Flipping the Game to Being a Guaranteed Entertainer, 7 Reasons Why this 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Deserves to Be in the Top 3!

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She might come across as a contestant from Bigg Boss 13 who is faking it inside the house, but well how can someone be pretentious for almost 4 months, right? We are here referring to none other than, Shehnaaz Gill. She entered the controversial house as a timid babe, and now if you see her, she’s a sherni who is ready to roar anytime. One of the main reasons, fans love the singer is because of her cute antics. From time and again proving that she is a flip, a complete entertainment package to roaming around Sidharth Shukla for attention, Gill's gameplan is bang on. Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Comes Out in Support of Shehnaaz Gill, Advises Her to ‘Wake Up’ and Have Some ‘Self-Respect’.

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Buries the Sourness With Shehnaaz Gill, Comes in Support of the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ When Tagged ‘Jealous’ (View Post). Well, the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz celebrates her 27th birthday today. And on this special day, we thought of praising Sana’s (her nickname) bravo game till now. And so, here are 7 reasons which affirm that Shehnaaz deserves to be in the top 3 of BB 13.

Always Standing For Right

Irrespective of who it is, we’ve seen Shehnaaz Gill always speaking her mind and choosing right over wrong. There have been instances when she has also stopped her BFF, Sidharth from going the ugly way. That’s what a person should be like!

Cute Antics + An Entertainment Package

None in the Bigg Boss 13 house is as entertaining as her. At times, she even mocks herself leaving fans into splits. Remember, her latest stand-up comedy act, it was indeed super se upar.

Vulnerable Yet Powerful

Shehnaaz has time and again showed her vulnerable side on the show. The girl has cried buckets. From breaking down when her arch rival Himanshi Khurana entered the reality series to even hitting herself, Sana’a unfiltered-ness is commendable.

Huge Fan Following

The birthday girl has been slaying it in the house which has led to her being super famous online. From #SidNaaz, #ShehnaazGillWinningHearts to more, fans have already declared the singer as the winner of the show.

Mastermind Behind A Bubbly Face

All the contestants on the show are playing their sweet game and so is Shehnaaz. She knows gluing with Sidharth Shukla will give her the much-needed spotlight and so she does the same. Ah-mazing!

Her Cool Rapport With Everyone

From day 1 till date, Shehnaaz has been maintaining a good relationship with all the inmates in the house. Even though she will fight with a particular housemate, but the very next day she gets calm and composed as if nothing has happened.

A Loyal Friend

You call her a flip, you tag her dumb or whatsoever, one quality which this chic possesses is loyalty. She has been a shield of Sidharth Shukla in the house from the start of the show and no one can deny this fact.

So, what do you think about the reasons mentioned above? Do you agree with it or not? We bet you do. Coming to the singer’s birthday, we are damn excited to see what big surprises Bigg Boss has stored for her. And honestly, we hope that she enters the top 3 with pride. BTW, happy birthday Gill. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from BB 13!