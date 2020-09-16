If you have been following Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram, you must have noticed something different. The Punjabi singer-actress has undergone a body transformation during the lockdown period. She is looking pretty and hot as ever. Shehnaaz has claimed that she has lost the weight by simply regulating her diet and did not have to sweat it out in the gym. In an interview with Times Of India, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant opened up about this transformation. "A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss?" she said. Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan To Enter The New Season as Guests?

While the actress won millions of hearts and another reality show thanks to her bubbl.y presence on Bigg Boss 13, it was not all hunky dory for her. She was shamed for her weight on the show. But she used those memories to fuel herself to transform. "Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha 'Bigg Boss 13' mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It's not difficult to lose weight if you really want to," she added. Shehnaaz Gill's New Denim Outfit is Chic and Charming, Just Like Her (View Pics).

Check Out This Pretty Pic Of A Changed Shehnaaz:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Sep 11, 2020 at 1:50am PDT

"Lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick," Shehnaaz said. She said that she stopped gorging on non-veg, chocolates and sweets, and regulated her diet.

Here's Shehnaaz's Latest Post:

View this post on Instagram ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Sep 12, 2020 at 12:25am PDT

Well, rumour has it that Shehnaaz will return to the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming season 14. The new show will start on October 3. As per some reports, Shehnaaz will enter the house for a few days with her crush Sidharth Shukla and stay with the new contestants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).