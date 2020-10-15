Rajan Shahi's Star Plus drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has proven over the years that it is an audience favourite show. Apart from impeccable performances by its cast members, the show has been known for time and again incorporating social issues in its storyline, which have turned out to be learning lessons for its audience. And now, the show's storyline will see a major shift as it will now change focus to parenting. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes and Jokes on Characters Using Face Shields and Masks in the Star Plus Show.

Yes, as per the recent storyline in the show, its lead pair, Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira welcomed a baby girl in the show. The makers are now going to open a new chapter of their lives and the audience will be seen KaIra bring up their daughter. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team To Replace Tanmay Rishi Shah as Kairav and maaz Champ as Vansh With Older Child Actors.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will now move on from relationships to parenting and issues of their children. They already have two kids, and they will also adopt Krishna soon. So the new journey of Kaira will be all about parents and parenting issues. In fact, as Kartik and Naira are also invested in the lives of their nices and nephews as well, this new phase will also focus on Gayu and Samarth's kids and also of Naksh and Keerti's son Krishiv.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept the audience entertained for over 11 years now and with this new storyline, the show will definitely become more relatable, because parenting is not easy and when it comes to parents all of them face similar issues. Are you excited to watch this new phase of Kaira's life?

