Shweta Tiwari Opens Up On Being Labelled The Reason Behind Her Failed Second Marriage, Says ‘Didn’t Let People’s Opinion Penetrate My Mind’

Shweta Tiwari (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Shweta Tiwari is a well-known face from the Indian television world, but it was her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which made her a household name. While her professional life is known to be amazingly good, Tiwari's has faced a lot of struggles in her personal life. However, she has managed to come out of the mess and have inspired many. Shweta's marriage life has been the talk of the town. Talking on the same lines, Shweta in an interview with Hindustan Times opened up about facing backlash from the society when her second marriage went for a toss.

Speaking to the portal the actress revealed how people's mindset was all ill about her. The actress said, "It’s easy for people to say, ‘Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi’, (The girl would have done something wrong. She would have some problem in her which is why her second marriage didn't work as well),"

"When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it's over for me. But I didn't let people's opinion penetrate my mind. I didn't even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids, and my immediate family," she added further.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari had a troublesome first marriage with Raja Chaudhary and had also accused him of physical violence. Raja and Shweta are parents to daughter Palak Tiwari. Later, after getting separated with Chaudhary, she got married to Abhinav Kohli, but this one also did not last and things got ugly when the actress filed a case against him for domestic abuse. The couple is parents to son Reyansh Kohli.