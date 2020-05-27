Shweta Tiwari Opens Up On Being Labelled The Reason Behind Her Failed Second Marriage, Says ‘Didn’t Let People’s Opinion Penetrate My Mind’

Actress Shweta Tiwari is a well-known face from the Indian television world, but it was her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which made her a household name. While her professional life is known to be amazingly good, Tiwari's has faced a lot of struggles in her personal life. However, she has managed to come out of the mess and have inspired many. Shweta's marriage life has been the talk of the town. Talking on the same lines, Shweta in an interview with Hindustan Times opened up about facing backlash from the society when her second marriage went for a toss. Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Shares a Cute Work-Out Video!
"When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it's over for me. But I didn't let people's opinion penetrate my mind. I didn't even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids, and my immediate family," she added further.