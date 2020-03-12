Sidharth Shukla FINALLY Addresses Rumours of Relationship With Shilpa Shinde; Says, 'That Is Crazy'

Sidharth Shukla Addresses Shilpa Shinde Dating Rumours (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Right before the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Shilpa Shinde who won Bigg Boss 11, had claimed that she was in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla and that too an abusive one. Shilpa had given a statement saying, "Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot. It was a stretched relationship. Gale padd jaata hai woh insaan. He refused to leave me for a long time because it hurt his ego ki yeh kaise mujhe chhod rahi hai. He used to tell me, 'Aap chhod kaise sakti ho, chhod ke dikha." Bigg Boss 13: Former Winner Shilpa Shinde’s Shocking Revelation, Says She Was in an Abusive Relationship With Sidharth Shukla (Deets Inside).

Revealing on how she eventually broke it off with Sidharth, she told SpotboyE, "Nahi yaar. Isne bahut drama kiya hai. Raaste mein he used to make me stand and say 'tu bahut popular hai na, dekhte hai kitni poular hai'. Then, finally when he got Balika Vadhu, I started cutting off but bahut pyaar se. Dheere Dheere karke pyaar se maine peccha chhudaya. Bahut hi zyada psycho hai."

When asked to address these rumours, Sidharth told Bombay Times, "All these rumours don’t make a difference to me. If you are trying to throw stones at others, it only shows how insecure you are. I only feel sorry for all of them and hope that they don’t do such things in the future. All these comments are so weird." Bigg Boss 13: Did A Colors Executive Quit Her Job Over Channel Fixing Siddharth Shukla as Winner?.

"Imagine, out of the blue, someone comes forth and says that ‘I was in a relationship with you.’ That is crazy! Maybe, you were dating that person or maybe you were not, but why would you want to talk about the relationship now? I wonder why people do that," concluded Sidharth. Well, we too were as shocked with the allegations as anybody else.