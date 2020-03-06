Sidharth Shukla Says He Felt Sorry For Rashami Desai After Her Break Up With Arhaan Khan (Deets Inside)

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After enduring Bigg Boss 13 for almost four and a half months, the best part for me personally was seeing Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai go from acquaintances to arch-nemesis to cohabiting with each other to becoming friends towards the end of the show. And in that phase where they were co-habiting, Sidharth and Rashami took care of each other. While Sidharth was suffering from typhoid, Rashami made sure that Sid ate his food on time and when during the family task Rashami Desai was feeling low, he hugged her to make her feel better. Awww!!! Bigg Boss 13 Day 110 Preview: Rashami Desai Breaks Down And Sidharth Shukla Consoles Her, Paras Chhabra's Mother Slams His Closeness With Mahira Sharma (Watch Video).

Rashami also underwent a terrible heartbreak during her stay in the house. Salman Khan exposed the fact that Rashami's boyfriend Arhaan Khan was married and had a child from his previous alliance, a fact that he had lept hidden from Rashami. Rashami Desai Wants Some Answers from Ex Arhaan Khan, Says, 'Will Meet Him'.

While Sidharth never really commented directly on his foe-turned-friend Rashami's dil ka dard, when asked about it in an interview with SpotboyE, Sidharth revealed, "I felt sorry that she happened to trust someone so deeply- but he cheated her. Relationships are based on trust and transparency." He also added, "Frankly, I didn't want to get into that space," Sidharth had said.