Ever since the news about Sidharth Shukla being a part of Broken But Beautiful 3 surfaced online, his fans have been eager to see him on the screen. The actor himself is putting every possible effort to make his character entertaining for the audience. The actor recently shared a video revealing that he is a part of Broken But Beautiful season 3 and introduced his character to hi fans as well. Now the actor has started shooting for the show and is sharing amazing BTS pictures from the sets. Sidharth Shukla Has A Whacky Comeback To Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Who Asked Him To Seek Work From Punjab Ki Katrina.

Sidharth took to Instagram to share two pictures where he is seen in a serious mood. In one picture he is seen reading a script while in the other he is seen discussing something with his crew. Sidharth sure is a serious work mode but his caption says a different story. Joking about how he opted for acting as a career only to stay away from studies, the actor captions the image saying no one can run away from their destiny after all.

Sidharth is looking sharp as usual in a brown tee-shirt and similar coloured sweatshirt. His hilarious caption and striking looks have taken the internet by storm and his fans are not able to stop gushing about handsome he looks. His followers dropped heart emojis in the caption and expressed their excitement for BBB3. Sidharth Shukla and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Look Unrecognisable In This 'Resham Ka Rumal' Music Video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Sharing the announcement trailer of the show, Sidharth had captioned the video on Instagram as, "Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story. #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begins soon!"

Talking about the show, not many details have been given about the show, Sidharth will be romancing Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3. His character is named Agastya while Sonia's character is named Rumi. Apart from this, he recently also featured in Tony Kakkar's song Shona Shona alongside Shehnaaz Gill.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).