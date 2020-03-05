Sidharth Shukla's BEST Memory Inside the Bigg Boss 13 House Is With Rashami Desai, Guess Which One? (View Pics)

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Finale Performance (Photo Credits: Voot)

Bigg Boss 13 was truly a test of time (for us) as well as for contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. After barely coming to talking terms after one week in the house, Sidharth and Rashami drew out their daggers and spent the entire season fighting with each other. In fact, their fights could in fact go down in the history of Bigg Boss as the worst ones ever, for they were ugly, demeaning and taxing for us to even watch.

However, better sense prevailed amongst the duo as towards the end of the season, Rashami and Sidharth actually became friends. Their bond actually strengthened during the family task where Rashami became emotional on meeting everyone's mothers and broke down. Sidharth immediately rushed to give Rashami a tight hug and also got her some water. Later on, when Rashami's niece and nephew came on the show, they treated Sidharth as their own and even got the pair to become friends again. Moving forward, Rashami and Sidharth maintained a cordial bond in the show until the very end.

And in a recent interaction with TimesofIndia.com, when quizzed about his favourite memory from the house, Sidharth apparently kept staring at a photo of himself and Rashami Desai during their finale performance to Ang Laga De Re. It can be recalled that the pair set the screen on fire with their performance skit where they depicted their real life equation of being professional on-camera but going back to hating each other when the cameras were off.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Finale Performance (Photo Credits: Voot)

Said Sidharth, "I somehow really like the picture and I don't know why. This is from the finale act where through our performance we were trying to say that how professionally we get along so well, but the moment the camera switches off, we become enemies. So it was fun shooting and a fun act. Also, while shooting for the act we let our guards down and became cordial after this act."

Rashami in an earlier interview had revealed that her current equation with Sid was much better than what it was before and said, "Now, we fight, take care and even have good moments with each other. When he was unwell I looked after him and when I got emotional, he was there to support me. It was a very fabulous thing as he knows a lot of things about my personal life because we have worked with each other."

When quizzed about their bond now, Sidharth also revealed, "I've not really spoken to her after the show, but I am sure whenever we happen to cross paths in the future we will have pleasantries to share. Things are better between us now." Well, now all SidRa fans want is either an off-screen real-life meet up and hang out from them or a show starring the pair. Makers... are you listening?