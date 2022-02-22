The inevitable has finally happened. Remaking Korean movies is a trend Indian filmmakers have been doing since forever now, some officially, others unofficially. This is perhaps the first time that a Korean drama is getting an Indian remake. Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in's mature love story Noona Who Buys Me Food will get a desi adaptation to be produced by Pocket Aces. The company has made many snack watch and relevant series on their YouTube channels including Dice Media, Filter Copy and more. Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin To Get Married; 5 Romantic Scenes of the Couple from Crash Landing On You and Negotiation That Made Fans Ship For This Real-Life Union!.

Soompi quotes Jung Kyung Moon, the CEO of JTBC Studio saying, "I am happy to present the drama Pretty Noona Who buys Me Food as a remake to Indian viewers. This collaboration will serve as an important opportunity for JTBC Studio to take its first step in the dynamic Indian market. It is expected that JTBC Studio’s IP and Pocket Aces’ outstanding production capabilities will meet and create even better projects.”

Noona Who Buys Me Food is a Korean drama is a love story between Yoon Jin Ah (Son Ye-jin) who is older than Seo Joon Hee (Jung Hae-in) and how they tide over the societal pressures to keep their love alive. You can watch the show on Netflix before the Indian remake happens. With Pocket Aces in the mix, we can at least hope it won't joint the list of mindless Television dramas on Indian channels.

