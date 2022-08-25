Sonali Phogat’s death has come as a huge shocker to the entire industry. It was only recently that her brother claimed that she was murdered and it was not a natural death. Sonali died of a heart attack while in Goa. The family has now demanded that a murder case should be filed against the two people who were accompanying her. Sonali Phogat Dies: BJP Leader and TikTok Star Passes Away Due to Heart Attack in Goa.

According to a report in TOI, the police confirmed that an autopsy was not conducted due to the family’s demand to register Phogat’s death as a murder case. However, the cops say that there are no prima facie circumstances to do this. Sonali’s brother told reporters outside Anjuna police station that he believes that this was a pre-planned murder. Two Days After BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Death in Goa, Family Members Agree to Give…

According to her brother, he claimed that Sonali has spoken to him, her sister and mother prior to her death and informed them that her food was poisoned. She also told them that her feet and hands were going numb and was restless.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).