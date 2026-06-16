Splitsvilla 16’s Sorab Bedi Breaks Silence on Backlash Over His Remarks on Sanchita Ugale’s Demise, Says ‘Itna Bedil Nahi Hoon’ (Watch Video)

Mumbai's entertainment circles are still reeling from the shocking news of television actress Sanchita Ugale's alleged suicide. Amidst this tragedy, her Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star and Splitsvilla X6 finalist, Sorab Bedi, found himself at the receiving end of intense online trolling following remarks he made to the paparazzi about her demise. Now, Bedi has decisively hit back at his critics, stating that his comments were misinterpreted. Sanchita Ugale Death: Indraxi Kanjilal Claims Late Actress Was Harassed and Threatened by Her ‘Saajan Ghar’ Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma.

Sorab Bedi's Paparazzi Interaction Over Sanchita Ugale's Demise Fuels Controversy

Sanchita Ugale, a 22-year-old actress known for her roles in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, was tragically found dead at her Mumbai residence in Nalasopara East on Sunday, June 14, 2026, between 7 PM and 7:30 PM. The police have registered a case of accidental death, with her father, Machhindra Ugale, filing a report.

On Monday, June 15, 2026, just a day after Sanchita's passing, Sorab Bedi was approached by the paparazzi. During the interaction, he revealed that he had spoken to Sanchita just two days prior to her death. He described her state of mind as "troubled and worried," explicitly stating, “pareshan thi wo bechari (She was under stress)”.

Bedi also mentioned that Sanchita had been calling him for a considerable period, and they had conversed even when he was in Siliguri. When pressed by a paparazzo about why she shared her distress with him, Bedi reportedly responded, "Thik hai woh pareshan thi isliye bata rahi thi (Okay, she was troubled, which is why she was telling me)."

Sorab Bedi Issues Vehement Clarification

These comments quickly went viral, leading to a wave of online criticism accusing Bedi of being insensitive and irresponsible in the wake of such a grave loss. Refusing to let the narrative stand, Sorab Bedi took to his Instagram Stories to release a series of videos clarifying his stance and slamming the trolls.

In his clarification, Bedi explained the chaotic nature of the paparazzi interaction, noting that multiple photographers were bombarding him with questions simultaneously, making it difficult to discern individual queries clearly. He emphasised that his words were taken out of context and passionately defended his character, stating, “Itna bedil main bhi nahi hoon… Har cheez ko galat mat liya karo yaar. Itna bewakoof main bhi nahi hoon aur itna bedil mai bhi nahi hoon… Tumhe pata hai ke woh meri kitni achi dost thi ya nahi thi (Don't take everything the wrong way, yaar. I'm not that foolish, and I'm not that heartless either. You know whether she was a good friend of mine or not).” Sanchita Ugale’s Last Instagram Post Before Her Passing Goes Viral; Fans React, Say ‘She Looked So Happy’ (Watch Video).

Sorab Bedi's Instagram Story

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sorab Bedi Issues Clarification Over Comments on Sanchita Ugale's Passing

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Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale had shared screen space in the Dangal TV show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, where they portrayed the lead characters Kartik and Sukoon. Bedi is also a prominent face from the recently concluded Splitsvilla X6 (also known as Splitsvilla 16), where he and Niharika Tiwari reached the grand finale after the semi-finals premiered on May 10, 2026, and the finale aired on May 16, 2026. The popular dating reality show aired on MTV India and is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Sorab Bedi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).