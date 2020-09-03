Star Bharat popular show RadhaKrishn has been immensely loved by audience for a long period. Recently, the show revolved around Mahabharata Gatha but the audience and the show lovers want to see a lot more of the Radha and Krishna chemistry. However, the makers of the show had to go ahead with the Krishna-Arjun gatha as it is one the most relevant chapters in Krishna's life. According to a report in TellyChakkar, the makers of the show are planning to proceed fast with the Mahabharata track for low ratings and show only the important incidents of Mahabharata and Krishna's life. RadhaKrishn Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar To Play A Double Role in the Star Bharat Show
