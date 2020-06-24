Actress Sumona Chakravarti turns a year older on June 24, 2020. The actress who started her acting career at the age of 11 with the Aamir Khan - Manisha Koirala movie Mann, that released in year 1999. However, her huge break came in the form of playing Ram Kapoor's spoilt sister Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. However, it can be safely said that Sumona's true calling has been comedy. In 2012, Sumona partnered up with Kapil Sharma in Kahani Comedy Circus Ki on Sony Entertainment Television and their partnership s still going strong in 2020. Sumona Chakravarti Shows Off Her Sexiest Bikini Pic, Sets Instagram on Fire With This Throwback Photo.

The actress has, on multiple occasions, been trolled on social media for her carefree bikini choices. However, being the beach babe that she is, Sumona has always preferred to be the water baby she is, than get affected by trolls. Sumona Chakravarti Sizzles in a Purple Saree Donning the Wet Look Gracefully (View Pics)

And on the eve of her 32nd birthday, here are some pics of the lady that prove she is extremely confident and comfortable in her own skin, not to mention not bogged by nasty shit that trollers throw her way.

Well... Hello Igers:

View this post on Instagram Hello Sunday ⭐️💛🌼🌻 A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) on Sep 22, 2019 at 3:49am PDT

We All Missed Sun and Sand in 2020:

Beachy:

Red Never Fails:

Pretty, Confident and Sexy:

Kapil Sharma and Sumona won Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and went on to do Comedy Nights with Kapil and also moved with him to Sony's The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. Incidentally in both shows, Sumona has played Kpail's love interest. Apart from being the lady who blows our mind with her wit, Sumona is also a strong-minded woman, who does not give a hoot to anyone's opinions of her.

