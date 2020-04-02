Sunil Grover Shares n 'Emotional' Dilwale Episode Clip From Comedy Nights With Kapil, Wishes Kapil Sharma On His Birthday (Watch Video)

Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's relationship is well known to all. Even though once upon a time friends and colleagues have sworn off of each other, they still remain cordial to each other, be it on social media or at social events too. And this courtesy also extends on each other's birthdays. Yes, despite the animosity that both Kapil and Sunil share, the duo always wishes each other on birthdays. Salman Khan Clicks A Picture With Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover And Fans Are Already Praying For A Reunion.

And this time too was no different. On the eve of Kapil Sharma's birthday, that falls on March 2, 2020, Sunil took to Twitter to wish Kapil the best on his Janam din.

Check Out Sunil's Tweet Below:

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. 🎂🌻@KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

However, the 'sone pe suhaga' moment was when Sunil re-shared an old clip from Comedy Nights With Kapil and got bittersweet. The clip was from the episode where Dilwale cast SRK, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan graced the show and Sunil imitated SRK's classic pose. The episode and Sunil's act left SRK impressed and overwhelmed. Sunil Grover is Ready To Bury The Hatchet, Will Attend Kapil Sharma's Wedding Reception in Mumbai.

Watch The Video Below:

Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it. https://t.co/i1dgzggQOO — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020

Recalling the episode and the clip, Sunil reshared it on twitter and tagged it with a caption, - 'Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it.' Well, we too reminisce the good ol days that was Comedy Nights With Kapil.