Actress Surbhi Chandna has shared the first dreamy pictures as wife and husband, after her wedding with longtime beau Karan Sharma. The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. On Instagram, the Qubool Hai fame actress shared a series of pictures from her royal-themed wedding on Tuesday. Surbhi is a vision to behold in a green and pink coloured heavily embroidery lehenga, with a matching veil. Karan opted for a matching sherwani. The Ishqbaaaz fame actress opted for a green choker necklace, matching maang tika, earrings, and pink chooda. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma Exude Love and Joy in These Pictures From Their Dreamy Wedding Ceremony!.

The love-filled pictures show Surbhi flaunting her beautiful smile and her mangalsutra. There are photos of pheras, and Karan applying sindoor on Surbhi's head. The diva is also flaunting her diamond ring. The series of pictures ended with a sweet picture of Karan giving a kiss on Surbhi's nose, while the latter is blushing. The post is captioned: "Finally Home after 13 years... We seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together... #estd2010." Surbhi Chandna Marries Karan Sharma! Video From Ishqbaaz Actress’ Jaipur Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

View Surbhi Chandna's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Karan Grover commented on the post: "Congratulations guys.. stay blessed. Aashka Goradia said: "Such a gorgeous bride! Congratulations and wishing you the best of new life." Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill. She is also known for her role in Naagin 5.

