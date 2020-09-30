TV actress Surbhi Chandna has been slaying and how. By now, her fans know that she is totally in love with her wardrobe! Actually, it is her character Bani Sharma's fashion statements that she is in love with. The hottie has been posting her looks from Naagin 5. Needless to say, they are sexier than ever. The recent one that she shared is also one of those that you would like to bookmark! It's a lilac saree. Surbhi Chandna as Bani From Naagin 5 Looks Glamorous In Powder Blue Saree! (View Pics).

Now, there is hardly anyone who does not like that fresh colour. Lilac looks great in any form, especially in the ethnic forms. Surbhi wore this beautiful hued saree for one of her looks that suits her oh so well! She paired this gorgeous sheer saree with a fancy shimmery sleeveless blouse. However, it was that neck piece resembling ghungroo that takes away all the attention. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna As Bani Flaunts Her Hot Navel in Sheer Yellow Saree, Check Out Her Sexy Pics.

Here's Surbhi In a Lilac Attire!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Sep 30, 2020 at 2:05am PDT

Surbhi's admiration for six-yard wear is not a surprise though. Her character in this Ekta Kapoor show her got her experiment with various forms of sarees, also experimenting with the colours and patterns. So, stay tuned with us to get more ideas for your own wardrobe, taking some cues from the Ishqbaaz star!

