Actress Sushmita Sen has reflected on the universal struggle of maintaining the bond between a mother and her child and sharing the ups and downs with her children.

Sushmita, the titular character in the thriller series Aarya, said, "It's every mother's worst nightmare to see her children go against her. No matter who you ask, that's something that unifies us all. None of us want our children to be in danger, afraid, or feeling unprotected. We never want them to turn against us. Aarya, as you've seen in part one of this season, reaches that heartbreaking point."

Aarya 3 Trailer

Sen, the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah, added: "While I'm grateful not to experience it to the extent Aarya does, I've had my share of ups and downs with my children, like any mother. I've channelled those emotions into portraying my character's pain on screen." Aarya Antim Vaar will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 9.

