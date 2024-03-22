Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial, has been released in theatres today. Last evening, a special screening of the film was held in the city. The premiere event saw a joyful reunion of the Bigg Boss 17 participants. Ankita’s friends and fellow contestants from BB17 came forward to show their support for the special screening of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, KhanZaadi and Isha Malviya were seen alongside Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain, for the premiere night. Ankita Lokhande Is ‘Amazed’ As Fan Recreates Her No-Makeup Look of Yamuna Bai From Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (View Pics).

Numerous videos from the screening of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar have circulated online. One of the videos captures Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi sharing a heartwarming hug, while another shows Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan sharing a friendly moment. Additionally, a clip features these Bigg Boss 17 stars posing together for pictures. Check out some of the fun-filled moments from the BB17 reunion at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar screening. Orry Parties With Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel! Check Out Pics From Bigg Boss 17 Reunion.

Ayesh Khan With Ankita Lokhande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

BB17 Reunion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Abhishek Kumar & KhanZaadi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Regarding Ankita Lokhande’s role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, she portrays the character of Yamunabai Savarkar in the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda. The biographical drama, centered on India’s revolutionary freedom fighter and reformer, is currently screening in theaters in both Hindi and Marathi languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).