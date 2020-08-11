That Taarak Mehta K Ooltah Chashmah actor Mayur Vakani is a gifted artist is a known fact. Well, one look at his Instagram page and you'll see that the actor has quite the eye for drawing, painting and even sketching. The actor recently extended his talents to his show director Malav Rajda when he drew a sketch of Malav's wife Priya Ahuja and son Ardaas. Priya plays Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Countdown Begins: Director Malav Rajda Posts Photos of How Makers Are Ensuring Precautionary Measures.

Mayur, whose Instagram page is filled with paintings ranging from nature to even a watercolour work of Amitabh Bachchan, took up his charcoals to sketch Priya and her son and the sketch is absolute perfection. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mayur Vakani aka Sunderlal Returns To Mumbai To Start Shooting (View Post).

Check Out Priya's Post Below:

Mayur recently flew in back to Mumbai to resume filming for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah again. However, there is no update on the return of his reel and real-life sister Disha Vakani, who plays Daya on the show. #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!.

As for safety precautions on the sets, actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal on the show had revealed, "Asit Bhai ensures that all the SOPs are strictly followed on the set. He has gone out of the way to make shooting safe for us, including a sanitisation tunnel, doctors on set to monitor temperature and oxygen levels, a UV Ray machine to sanitise jewellery and other equipment."

