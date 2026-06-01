‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actress Nehal Vadoliya Alleges Divorced Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Called Her ‘Hot’ in DMs (Watch Video)

Actress and digital creator Nehal Vadoliya, known for her roles in various OTT series and a brief appearance on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has sparked widespread discussion online after claiming an unnamed cricketer from the Rajasthan Royals IPL team frequently sent her messages on Instagram. Vadoliya shared the details during a recent podcast, prompting heavy speculation across social media platforms regarding the athlete's identity. ‘Gandii Baat’ Actress Taniya Chatterjee Reveals Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Instagram DM in Viral Video – WATCH.

Actress Nehal Vadoliya Makes a Shocking Claim

During an appearance on the Suno India podcast, Vadoliya was asked by the host if a professional cricketer had ever reached out to her through direct messages. "Naam le loon? (Should I take the name?)" Vadoliya asked jokingly before providing details about the individual without revealing his identity. "Itna known nahi hai, Rajasthan Royals ka hai. Divorce ho chuka hai (He is not that well-known, he plays for Rajasthan Royals, and he is divorced)."

When questioned about the nature of the messages, Vadoliya stated that the cricketer frequently interacted with her Instagram stories and complimented her appearance. According to the actress, he regularly sent messages calling her "hot," "beautiful," and "pretty."

Vadoliya clarified that she had no interest in reciprocating the attention or pursuing a conversation with him."Agar main message karungi to wo message karna shuru ho jayega. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni (If I reply, he will start messaging continuously. I don't even want to talk)," she said.

The actress noted that she eventually blocked the cricketer's account to stop the communication. Following the release of the podcast clip, users on social media immediately began attempting to guess the player's identity based on the clues provided.

Watch Nehal Vadoliyas Podcast:

Nehal Vadoliyas Inappropriate Message Accusation Against Actor Karan Joshi

The revelation comes shortly after Vadoliya engaged in a public dispute with Gujarati actor Karan Joshi, whom she accused of sending inappropriate messages to her on Instagram. The actress uploaded screenshots and video recordings of the purported chat logs to her social media accounts to back her claims.

According to Vadoliya, Joshi initially claimed that a friend had sent the messages from his phone. Later, his explanation shifted, with the actor claiming that his Instagram account had been compromised by hackers. Vadoliya further alleged that individuals associated with Joshi attempted to pressure her into deleting the evidence and staying quiet about the incident.

Joshi has strongly denied all allegations, maintaining that his account was genuinely hacked in January 2026 during promotional events for his film Laalo. He stated that he was unaware of any suspicious activity at the time due to his busy schedule, adding that the matter had already been discussed and seemingly resolved during a private group call.

Joshi expressed that the public resurgence of the issue has caused emotional distress to him and his family, and he is reportedly seeking legal advice. Vadoliya has since publicly challenged Joshi to provide definitive proof of the alleged hacking. List Of Awards Won By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Record-Breaking IPL 2026.

More About Nehal Vadoliya

Nehal Vadoliya is a familiar name in the digital entertainment space, having established a career as both an actress and a certified intimacy coordinator. She has appeared in several popular OTT web series, including Gandii Baat 3, Mastram, Julie, Woodpecker, Dunali, Imli, and Raseele Padosan. Television audiences also recognise her from a brief stint on the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played the character of Neha, a friend of Babita Iyer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Suno India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).