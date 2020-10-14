The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see Gokuldhaam Society which usually is buzzing with chatter and laughter, is calm and still. It is strange and unusual and it has been like this for a couple of months now because of the lockdown. For the society residents, the mornings, noon and evenings all seem like the same and not as cheerful as they used to be once upon a time. While it might look all okay for an outsider, the truth is that the residents are becoming impatient and irate with each passing day. The society residents are trying to cope with the lockdown and are trying to keep themselves occupied with some activity or the other. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown Restlessness Catches On To Gokuldhaam Society.

However, it is Jethalal who is facing all the real trouble. While a few are managing to work from home, Jethalal can’t. And with not much to do at home, he starts to worry about the electronic goods that are getting ruined at his shop. And to divert his son's mind, Champak Chacha decides to engage him in small household chores. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam Society Residents Remain On Tenterhooks As They Await Their COVID-19 Test Results.

The first task assigned to him is sanitizing the vegetables. Although Jethalal is not in the right frame of mind, he humbly heads to the kitchen and attempts to carry out the task given to him. With Gada Electronics on his mind, an absent-minded Jethaalal unknowingly starts washing bread along with the vegetables!

While the TVs’, refrigerators, and ACs’ at the shop may be in good condition but the vegetables have spoiled for sure. How will Champk Chacha react to this? Was his idea to engage Jethalal in household chores a bad one? Relate to Jethalal's misery? We sure do!

