The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see Jethaalal lose his temper like never before. After several months of being locked up at home, Jethaalal is eagerly looking forward to opening the shutters of Gada Electronics. Pretty excited about re-opening his business the following morning, Jethaalal goes off to sleep. Sometime in the middle of the night, he wakes up to vague grunting noises. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Popatlal Disappears From Gokuldhaam Society.

Blurry eyed, he sees a hazy outline of something that looks like a monster which identifies itself to be the Coronavirus. It tries to intimidate Jethaalal. It tells him that the relaxation in lockdown is just temporary and that it plans to come down with even more force. It will spare no one including Jethaalal’s family. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Gokuldhaam Society Celebrates Navratri With Pomp & Splendour.

Upon hearing this, Jethaalal becomes furious and takes on the Coronavirus head-on. He dismisses the Coronavirus’ threats and asks it to get lost. Jethaalal tells the Coronavirus that a Kutchi man will take any amount of burdens on oneself but never let any harm befall his family. Just as the Coronavirus is about to retort, Jethaalal picks up his father’s - Champakklal’s stick lying nearby and swings it at the monster. Helpless and yelling with pain, the Coronavirus dashes out of the room with Jethaalal chasing it.

Of course, it’s all a dream. But sometimes, a dream can extend into reality and this is where things are about to get hilarious! While the Coronavirus is only a figment of Jethaalal’s imagination, the stick and the person he is hitting it with, are not. So who exactly is Jethaalal whacking? Is it going to be funny or will it be one more of Jethaalal’s goof-ups which will land him in big trouble later?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).