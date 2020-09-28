Social media has its plus as well as minuses. While it surely connects a celebrity to his pool of fans, on the other hand, it's also an open ground for hackers and other malpractices. Now, you might be wondering, why are we saying this right now? Well, as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide's Instagram account has been hacked. The actor informed the said news via Palak Sindhwani's IG account by sharing a video along with a long caption. FYI, Palak portrays the role of Sonu, Bhide's daughter on TMKOC. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Daya Ben' To Return By Navratri, With Or Without Disha Vakani?

The video featuring Mandar sees him talking about how he has been facing issue from the past few days with Instagram where he is not operating the specific social media platform. He also expressed how he feels his account is hacked and informs one and all to not fall prey to fake messages. "Hello everyone, This is to inform you that I’m not operating my Instagram id since last 4 days , I.e., @realmandarchandwadkar so if anybody is receiving messages from my id, consider that it’s been hacked," a part of the post caption read. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 3000 Episodes, Here's What Producer Asit Kumar Modi Has To Say.

Check Out Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Bhide's Video Below:

Well, must say very smart of Gokuldham's only secretary Mr Bhide to use Palak's Instagram account and inform his fandom about the mayhem. Lastly, all we can wish is that Mandar gets his social media account back soon. Stay tuned!

