Actress Mouni Roy, who is currently seen as the host of the dating reality show Temptation Island India, took a strong stand in the matter where Chestha slapped Arjun after catching him in a lie about meeting someone else, saying "whether it's a boy or a girl, what is wrong is wrong". Temptation Island India: Tejasswi Prakash Joins BF Karan Kundrra on the Show, ‘Love Knows No Boundaries’ Says Naagin 6 Actress.

In the latest episode of Temptation Island India, the show is gearing up for its final bonfire before the season finale, marking the culmination of the journey for the five couples who navigated through the highs and lows of their relationships amid various temptations.

One incident that has remained a focal point of discussion since the beginning of the season is the altercation between Chestha and Arjun, where Chestha slapped Arjun after catching him in a lie about meeting someone else. Addressing the situation, Mouni, known as the 'Queen of Hearts', took a strong stand in the matter during a heart-to-heart conversation with Chestha. Temptation Island India: Divya Agarwal Reveals Rejecting Mouni Roy-Karan Kundrra’s Reality Show, Says ‘It Reminds Me of My Splitsvilla Days’.

Expressing her thoughts, Mouni emphasised: "Galtiyan sab se hoti hain We all agree, but haath uthana galat hai. Whether it's a boy or a girl, what is wrong is wrong. We understand that every action has a certain reaction, but often your reactions are bigger than the action. If you had expressed your feelings instead of resorting to physical confrontation with your partner, you would have been in the right. The moment you resort to violence, you may stand wrong after that. Your actions define and say a lot about you."

Delving deeper into the challenges on the island, Mouni reflected: "On this island, I am pretty sure that expressing your concerns about your 12-year-long relationship is very difficult. This is probably the most challenging situation any human can go through. Respect ka daaira chala jata hai to relationship nahi tikta (If the circle of respect is breached, the relationship won't sustain). It's a sensitive topic, and we should deal with it sensibly." Temptation Island India streams on JioCinema.

