The Book of Boba Fett ended its episode four on a high note that will have fans of a certain intergalactic bounty hunter bursting with excitement. Episode four sees the ending of the flashback sequences of Boba Fett and how he came about to meet Fennec. It was a fun exploration of both their characters that saw both of them work together and how their relationship developed. The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Review: Ming-Na Wen Shines in This Star Wars Spin-Off Outing That Has a Mandalorian Tease at the End! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Talking about the ending, the episode had hints dropping in throughout of a certain character. We get Boba’s POV of the fight that took place between Din Djarin and Fennec in the first season of The Mandalorian. There were musical cues present throughout the episode that hinted towards Din Djarin, and if the ending is anything to go by, then we might have something exciting on our hands here. So with that being said, here is the ending for The Book of Boba Fett episode four explained.

The Ending

After requesting previous subordinates of Hutt to remain neutral in his war against the Pyke syndicates, Fennec and Boba have a conversation. Not really having many ranks to his army, Boba suggests to get more muscle. To that, Fennec asks how much money there is in the treasury, to which Boba replies he has plenty. Fennec suggests then that muscle can be hired for the right price if you know where to ask. The episode then ends after it plays a few riffs from The Mandalorian theme.

How It Sets up Din Djarin

With the ending playing The Mandalorian theme and Fennec suggesting to hire someone, it looks like we might see Pedro Pascal show up in the next episode. It’s a subtle hint and one that definitely has everyone excited. Not to mention, this might also set up The Mandalorian Season Three. The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 Review: Temuera Morrison’s Star Wars Spin-Off Delivers a Rushed Outing But Involves a Nice Little Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The ending of The Mandalorian Season Two left our favourite Mando in a very complicated spot, and we would love to see what he has been up to since then.

The Book of Boba Fett streams every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar at 1:31pm.

