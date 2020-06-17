The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Confirms That Team Will Not Start Shooting This Month (Details Inside)

While the entertainment industry will soon be returning to its normal schedule of shootings, albeit with certain standard operating procedures in place. However, looks like The Kapil Sharma Show's team will not be returning to shooting anytime this month. Apparently, Kapil Sharma has asked his crew to stay put till June 30 at least, so that the risk is minimised when they all return to shooting. And this was confirmed by none other than Bharti Singh. The Kapil Sharma Show: Post-Lockdown, Kapil Sharma To Invite COVID-19 Superheroes On His Comedy Show? (View Tweet).

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Bharti was quoted as saying, "No, still the situation is not right to start the shoot. Kapil Bhai (Sharma) is not very keen to start the shoot. He has requested to wait at least till June 30th because there is no point in starting the shoot now because the danger is still there. Nobody wants to risk the life of any staff member or anyone else. We have not been informed by the production house till now, but if they decide to start the shoot I will be the happiest." The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda Refutes Rumours of Kapil Sharma Filming For His Show From Home (Details Inside).

"Like everyone, I have been stuck at home for the last three-and-a-half months and I want to go back on the sets. We have not been informed and if we plan to start, we will announce as there is nothing to hide," revealed Bharti.

Bharti also had her 2 cents to give over the news of how the COVID-19 frontline workers will be the first guest line up on The Kapil Sharma Show, especially Sonu Sood being the guest on the show. "No, there is no truth to this and I have no information related to this nor I have been informed," Bharti concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).