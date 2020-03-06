The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Reveals That She Misled Reporters About Her Wedding venue With Ajay Devgn On Purpose, Here's Why

Kajol (Inset) At her Wedding With Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

Bollywood beauty Kajol and her girl gang are currently on a roll after the acclaim that their latest outing, a short film titled Devi has been receiving from all quarters of the society. The ladies shot for an episode on Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, which will be aired on March 8, which also happens to be Women's Day. The short film features an ensemble cast of nine women, namely renowned actresses Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, veteran actor Neena Kulkarni, Marathi film actress Mukta Barve, along with Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama. While promoting the film, Kajol also revealed something interesting, a fun fact about her wedding ceremony with husband Ajay Devgn. The Kapil Sharma Show: Devi Cast Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Other Cast Members Join Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh For Some Fun Times.

When Kapil asked Kajol about a few rumours surrounding her wedding, whether she had invited the media at the wrong address, Kajol confirmed them and said, "Yes, I invited the media on the wrong address on my wedding because agar main unko nahi batati, toh woh kahi na kahin se pata lagatein ki shaadi kahan pe ho rahi hai, toh isiliye maine unko galat address diya kyunki phir woh dhundtey hi nahi na”. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai; Kajol-Ajay Devgn Add Some Laughter to the Show!.

Well, Kajol has earlier too revealed this tidbit of information in her chat with the social media page Humans of Bombay. Further, in the show, what also came to light about all the actresses' work in Devi was that they had all worked for free on the project and di not charge the makers even a penny. Well, now that was one unknown fact.