The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Reveals That She Misled Reporters About Her Wedding venue With Ajay Devgn On Purpose, Here's Why

Bollywood beauty Kajol and her girl gang are currently on a roll after the acclaim that their latest outing, a short film titled Devi has been receiving from all quarters of the society. The ladies shot for an episode on Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, which will be aired on March 8, which also happens to be Women's Day. The short film features an ensemble cast of nine women, namely renowned actresses Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, veteran actor Neena Kulkarni, Marathi film actress Mukta Barve, along with Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama. While promoting the film, Kajol also revealed something interesting, a fun fact about her wedding ceremony with husband Ajay Devgn. The Kapil Sharma Show: Devi Cast Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Other Cast Members Join Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh For Some Fun Times.
When Kapil asked Kajol about a few rumours surrounding her wedding, whether she had invited the media at the wrong address, Kajol confirmed them and said, "Yes, I invited the media on the wrong address on my wedding because agar main unko nahi batati, toh woh kahi na kahin se pata lagatein ki shaadi kahan pe ho rahi hai, toh isiliye maine unko galat address diya kyunki phir woh dhundtey hi nahi na”. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai; Kajol-Ajay Devgn Add Some Laughter to the Show!.
Repost @officialhumansofbombay We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him! I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!
Well, Kajol has earlier too revealed this tidbit of information in her chat with the social media page Humans of Bombay. Further, in the show, what also came to light about all the actresses' work in Devi was that they had all worked for free on the project and di not charge the makers even a penny. Well, now that was one unknown fact.