Kapil Sharma's very famous and entertaining comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show returned after approximately four months and fans are busy relishing its new episode. Kapil recently started shooting for this chat cum comedy show and invited Sonu Sood to be his first guest post lockdown. As per the security protocols, no live audiences were called during the shooting of this episode and the premise was restricted to actors and only a handful of crew members. Sonu Sood Breaks Down on The Kapil Sharma Show As Migrant Workers Express Their Gratitude (Watch Video).

The loyal fans of the show certainly couldn't control their excitement and Twitter is currently buzzing with their happy reactions. They are excited to see their favourite host return after a long time and their happy tweets are proof of it. Think we are exaggerating? You can check out the tweets that we are talking about below...

Sonu Sood Was a Special Guest

This is for the first time today that i got emotional instead of laughing while watching Kapil Sharma Show.. Sonu Sood is really a great man and such kind of people should b in power.. Lots of Respect !!!! @SonuSood @KapilSharmaK9 @SonyTV — 🕉 Sweetie Shikdar (@Sweetie0008) August 1, 2020

More Love for Sonu Sood

With Great Respect and Love Watching @SonuSood on The Kapil Sharma Show.. Episode has become special for all with presence of Real Hero Sonu. You live in Hearts @KapilSharmaK9 @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/JDMpkBYhjB — Saurabh Walia (@SaurabhWalia13) August 1, 2020

He Was Coming From a Good Place

Watched THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW After 4 Months, Didn't Realized There was No Audience.Thanks To ARCHANA PURAN SINGH's 105 Decibels Laughter 😪 — HarAnuragBasuNahiHota (@Anu_rag_Singh_) August 1, 2020

Fans are Excited

Yessssss..... You know what guys the popular show the kapil sharma show is now back on t. V... Now I can finally watch it with my family... Finally Kapil Ke New Episodes — Ankita Singh (@AnkitaS45264747) August 1, 2020

Some More Excitement

@KapilSharmaK9 show is the best comedy show of all time. So Glad that it is back! Finally Kapil Ke New Episodes ! Mahaul set hai for The Kapil Sharma Show @SonyTV par aaj se 9:30 pm @TheKapilSShow — Arun Sharma (@ArunSha__) August 1, 2020

These are Genuine Reactions

After lockdown today I am very happy without money because today I showed The Kapil Sharma Show 😊Thanks to @KapilSharmaK9 Sir we all really LOVE YOU 😍 — SNIGDHA BISWAS (@SNIGDHA62409078) August 1, 2020

The Show Makes You Forget All Your Worries

No doubt that @KapilSharmaK9 show is the best comedy show of all time. It makes us laugh so much that we forget all the worries. So Glad that it is back! Finally Kapil Ke New Episodes ! Mahaul set hai for The Kapil Sharma Show @SonyTV par aaj se 9:30 pm @TheKapilSShow — Sumit Awasthi (@SumitAwasthi97) August 1, 2020

Fans are Happy to See its Return after Such a Long Gap

Watching #SonuSood smile on "The Kapil Sharma Show" was the most beautiful thing to see after such a long time! 💓💓 💯 — Ruhi Prasad (@ruhiinoor) August 1, 2020

Ironically, while a section is happy to see Kapil Sharma show's return on television, another section is demanding for its boycott. Reason? Salman Khan. Yes, some netizens are demanding for a boycott on the show since it's produced by Salman Khan and the actor's name was earlier involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor was blamed for not working with Sushant and isolating him from the rest of the industry. While police officials tried to probe the professional rivalry angle, they found no proof or any other evidence.

