Kapil Sharma's very famous and entertaining comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show returned after approximately four months and fans are busy relishing its new episode. Kapil recently started shooting for this chat cum comedy show and invited Sonu Sood to be his first guest post lockdown. As per the security protocols, no live audiences were called during the shooting of this episode and the premise was restricted to actors and only a handful of crew members. Sonu Sood Breaks Down on The Kapil Sharma Show As Migrant Workers Express Their Gratitude (Watch Video).

The loyal fans of the show certainly couldn't control their excitement and Twitter is currently buzzing with their happy reactions. They are excited to see their favourite host return after a long time and their happy tweets are proof of it. Think we are exaggerating? You can check out the tweets that we are talking about below...

Ironically, while a section is happy to see Kapil Sharma show's return on television, another section is demanding for its boycott. Reason? Salman Khan. Yes, some netizens are demanding for a boycott on the show since it's produced by Salman Khan and the actor's name was earlier involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor was blamed for not working with Sushant and isolating him from the rest of the industry. While police officials tried to probe the professional rivalry angle, they found no proof or any other evidence.

