After the resounding success of the first instalment of The Test Case, which kept the audience on the edge of their seats, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have announced the second season of the show. Considered as one of the most appreciated and popular shows on ALTBalaji, the first season featured Nimrat Kaur in the titular role of Captain Shikha Sharma. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul, the series followed the first woman in a combat role in the army, who aims to serve the nation by excelling in the male-dominated military spectrum. Nimrat Kaur Says 'Show Must Go On' After Losing Out on Emmys 2020 Nomination, Thanks Fans Who Supported Her for Homeland's Consideration.

The show also starred Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, Amir Kochchar and Anup Soni among others. The Test Case was one of the most appreciated OTT shows in 2017. And as an ode to the Indian Army, the makers have now announced the second season of the much-appreciated show. Nimrat Kaur Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Talented Actress.

The second season promises to be bigger, better, and edgier than the first one. Set in the paradise of India, Kashmir it will be a classic story of a woman’s relentless search for a man whom she has to hunt, or else she will not be able to ﬁnd redemption. It is a story of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare.

borrowing the plot from the first season, The Test Case 2 will also revolve around a woman officer’s journey to prove that she can stand head-to-head in a conflict and combat zone and take on the enemy, just like her male counterparts. Produced by the Juggernaut Productions and written by Sagar Pandya, the filming for The Test Case 2 will soon begin! Looks like we'll have to wait for the official announcement of the second season to find out who will be cast in this season.

