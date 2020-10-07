It was 2017. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary - three women with millions of fans - entered Bigg Boss 13 and changed the reality show as we know it. Now, Shilpa is the winner of the season, Hina is the taskmaster of season 14, and Sapna is blessed with a baby boy. Yes, today, the "Gajban Pani Ne Chali" dancer welcomed her son with husband, Veer Sahu. We congratulate Sapna on this happy occasion. Bigg Boss: On Salman Khan's Reality Show, Homophobia Is a Clear Winner.

Although, it does remind us of the time when Sapna was absolutely oblivious to the concept of safe sex when she was in the house. After being made fun of by Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna found comfort in rivals Hina and Shilpa. She asked them the meaning of condom. Hina and Sapna were shocked that Sapna did not know what condom was. Sapna Choudhary Welcomes a Baby Boy With Husband Veer Sahu.

Hina and Shilpa explained the concept of safe sex to Sapna, in as much capacity possible at the moment. Hina explained, "Aap ko safe physical relation rakhna hota hai apne partner ke sath. Jab aap bachcha nahi chahte ho, tab aap condom ka istemal karte ho. Purush condom pehenta hai taaki..."

"Wo kaise pehenta hai?" Sapna asked. Shilpa asked Sapna if she hadn't heard about it ever. All Bigg Boss Seasons Ranked From Worst to Best.

The moment was not shown on the main episode, but was available for the audience to watch on Extra Dose of the show. You can watch Sapna asking about condoms here from 4:30 on time stamp. This was a rare moment on the show where a contestant talked about sex education. And, the reality show could actually more such moments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).