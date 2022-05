Well-known dancer and choreographer Tushar Kalia took to his Instagram handle to announce his engagement with his lady love Triveni Barman. Tushar, who had participated in dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and was also the stage director of the reality show 'India's Got Talent', is now all set to be seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. He made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar Flirts and Dances With Contestant Rohit Thakur on Tip Tip Barsa Pani (Watch Promo).

He shared two beautiful pictures with his fiance Triveni and wrote: "To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings #engaged #gratitude". The couple looks adorable in traditional yellow outfits. Triveni also mentioned on her social media handle with a heart emoji : "You are the best thing that ever happened to me." Karan Johar Advices Fans To ‘Go Loose’ As He Starts a New Insta Series Called ‘Fashion Tip of the Day’ (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia)

Dreamy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia)

Karan Johar's Comment On Their Picture:

Karan Johar's Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Many of their fans and friends congratulated them. Filmmaker Karan Johar commented: "Badhaiyan!". Actress Sana Saeed also said: "Awwwwww congratulations". Actor Pulkit Samrat mentioned: "Congratulationsssssss!!!!!!!" and Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also commented: "Congrats Bhai"

