Star Plus’ show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo has just started and it has been entertaining the masses with its dramatic content. The show features Gungun Uprari in the titular role and currently, the narrative focuses on how Rajjo’s mother is sitting amid the press and feels Rajjo’s presence. Udti Ka Naam Rajjo Spoiler Alert: Mai To Feel Rajjo’s Presence Amid the Media in Star Plus’ Popular Show! (Watch Video).

Now there will be a major change of dynamics between Pushkar and Manorama. Pushkar will be afraid of coming in front of Rajjo at Arjun’s house. On the other hand, Manorama will be seen entering Arjun’s house unaware of the fact that Rajjo lives in the house and that Pushkar and Arjun are related to each other. Pushkar will now be on a mission to remove Rajjo from Arjun’s life however, there will be a major conflict when he will try to do so. The Makers of the TV Show '#Rajjo' Have Released the First Song of the Fictional Drama.

Arjun will stand in support of Rajjo and will make sure that she is comfortable. This will lead to another confrontation between Pushkar and Manorama! It will be interesting to see what unfolds next on the show. Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television shows.

