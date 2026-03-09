UK07 Rider Health Update: Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Reveals YouTuber Is Stable After Suicide Attempt, Requests Support (View Post)

Ritika Chauhan, wife of popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, has broken her silence following his high-speed car accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. In a social media update shared on Sunday, March 8, Chauhan reassured millions of concerned followers known as the "Brosena" that while Dobhal sustained injuries, he is currently stable and under medical supervision. Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider in ICU After Suicide Attempt; Influencer’s Manager Shares Health Update (View Post).

The accident occurred on Saturday night when Dobhal’s SUV struck a divider near Ghaziabad while he was broadcasting a distressing Instagram Live session to over 80,000 viewers.

UK07 Rider Official Health Update and Recovery

Taking to her Instagram Stories to address the mounting speculation and concern, Ritika Chauhan confirmed that her husband is on the path to recovery. She emphasised his resilience during this critical time.

She wrote, "Anurag is doing fine. He did sustain some injuries, but he's strong and will recover soon. Right now is a critical time for us, and I request everyone not to spread any rumours or misinformation. What we truly need at this moment is all your prayers, support and positive thoughts for him."

UK07 Rider’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Provides Health Update On YouTuber

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chauhan also noted that this is an extremely sensitive time for their family and requested privacy as they focus entirely on his health and rehabilitation.

Details of the Incident

The crash took place near the Dasna area on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. According to police reports, Dobhal was driving his Toyota Fortuner at speeds estimated between 150–160 kmph when the vehicle veered into the median and flipped multiple times.

Moments before the impact, Dobhal appeared visibly emotional on his livestream, making cryptic remarks about a "final ride" and asking for his mother’s love in his "next birth." Fans who were watching the live feed helped authorities locate the wreckage, and bystanders pulled him from the mangled vehicle before he was rushed to a hospital in Meerut and later moved to a private facility in Delhi.

Anurag Dobhal's Mental Health Concerns

The accident follows a series of alarming posts from the YouTuber. On March 4, Dobhal uploaded a two-hour video titled "Last Message," in which he alleged severe mental harassment and family disputes stemming from his inter-caste marriage to Ritika. UK07 Rider Aka Anurag Dobhal Smiles in FIRST Video From Hospital After Suicide Attempt; Thara Bhai Jogindar and Tehelka Visit Him (Watch Videos).

He claimed the conflict had led to financial strain and significant emotional distress. While his brother, Atul Dobhal (Kamal Ink), has publicly contested some of these claims, the incident has sparked a wider conversation among the creator community regarding the mental health pressures faced by high-profile influencers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Ritika Chauhan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 07:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).