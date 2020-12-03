The COVID-19 pandemic and the global shutdown will be talked about for years to come. There will be a lot of content inspired by the current time that we will see on screen. Ram Gopal Verma has made a movie on it. So has Michael Bay. Now, we have our hands on the teaser of Amazon Original movie, Unpaused. The plot centres on time when the world is slowly opening up and resuming to normalcy. Well, the new normalcy. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Teaser: Amazon Prime's Medical Drama Featuring Mohit Raina Looks Bloodcurdling (Watch Video).

Since the promo for Unpaused released is merely a teaser, we don't get to learn much. Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, Avinash Arun, Raj & DK have directed segments for the anthology film. The star cast is superb with actors like Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), Lillete Dubey (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Richa Chadha (Fukrey), Saiyami Kher (Choked), Rinku Rajguru (Sairat) and many many more. From the promo, it looks like a breezy dramedy, but there is also a shot of one person trying to kill herself. So, we can assume that the movie will deal with serious subjects as well. Mirzapur Season 2 Review: Here's What the Critics Are Saying About Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathis' Web-Series on Amazon Prime.

Watch The Teaser For Unpaused Here:

These are just the snapshots of the lives we will see in the movie. Too soon to make a judgement about the film. But what's brilliant is the production value. The movie must have started p[production only recently and wrapped it up during the testing times. Now, Unpaused is even ready to release, and it looks pretty good. A for efforts, already.

