Social media influencer and actress Uorfi Javed makes headlines daily for multiple reasons. She often grabs attention because of her innovative fashion sense. However, this time, she is the news for her selfie with her 'favourite', or 'everyone's favourite' Shah Rukh Khan. On Thursday, Uorfi took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie with King Khan. The photo shows Uorfi and SRK flaunting bright smiles as they pose for a selfie. While Shah Rukh Khan is dressed in a white shirt, Uorfi opted for a comfy outfit. Within no time, Uorfi and SRK's pic went viral on social media. Uorfi Javed’s Pic With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral; Is the Insta Pic Shared by the Actress-Influencer Real or Fake?.

Well, some fans believe that the viral pic is a result of an app effect. One user commented, 'edited hai, snapchat picture'. Another user dropped a comment saying, 'Snapchat (laughing emojis)'. 'Snapchat ka hai ye photo,' wrote a social media user. Uorfi Javed's Instagram Account Reinstated After Being Suspended 'By Mistake'.

On the work front, Uorfi (India's biggest viral sensation) announced her own reality show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, at a Prime Video event on Tuesday. The show promises to give an insight into Uorfi's life.

