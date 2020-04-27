Uttaran Fame Tina Dattaa’s ‘Bored in the House’ Picture Is a Ticking Hotness Bomb We Weren’t Prepared For!

Tina Dattaa (Photo Credits: Insta)

Actress Tina Datta who rose to fame by playing the character of Ichha on Colors TV's hit show, Uttaran might not be seen on the small screen these days. But she is making sure that her fans are all entertained and get a glimpse of her via social media. Bored inside her abode while self-quarantining, Datta recently shared a HOT picture of herself on Insta and fans could not keep calm. From the moment the TV star uploaded a thirsty photo on IG, fans started tagging the babe 'a miracle', 'criminally sexy' and whatnot in the comment section. You cannot miss this treat. Hotness Alert! Uttaran Fame Tina Dutta Hypnotises Fans in Sexy One-Piece Bikini (View Pics).

In the shared pic by Tina, we can see her staring at the camera, and it's all thing amazing. Flaunting her well-toned body, the actress can be seen wearing black lingerie and must say she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Her hair open, boots, and a few accessories is how she rounded the look. The said picture is clicked by photographer, Amit Khanna. "Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored," Tina captioned the image. Tina Dattaa: ’Mohit and I Have Ironed Out the Differences and Shall Maintain a Professional Environment for the Betterment of the Show'.

Check Out The Picture of Tina Dattaa Below:

Well, this is not the first time she has uploaded an alluring picture of herself on IG timeline, as she has been on a roll. Looks like the actress clearly knows what her fans love and so often shares some oh-la-la pics on social media. All in all, we can say that, let such BOMB pics keep on coming, as fans love to ogle at your beauty. Stay tuned!