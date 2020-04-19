Vivian Dsena on COVID-19 Crisis: 'Staying Positive is Very Important During This Time'

Vivian Dsena (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Vivian Dsena has never been the one to go out and give high-profile interviews or even hang out on social media every evening. While he cherishes his fans and the success that he has achieved over the years, Vivan has always maintained that he is an introvert and would never change that about himself. While everyone else has brought out the various talents that they get to pursue during their free time these days, thanks to the extended nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, Vivian has been chilling, all by himself. Coronavirus Outbreak: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Actor Vivian Dsena 'Lockdown Has Not Affected Me As I Hardly Have A Social Life'.

"I am spending time with myself. I am not much social in any case. Those who have an active social life and are into flaunting their social life are surely affected. We didn't need Corona to realize what and who is important to us. We must value our relationships, life and career. Everything is a choice. A man should be an architect of his circumstances and not the victim," revealed Vivian.

What is that one hidden talent that Vivian has? Well, he prides himself on being a cook. "I love to cook and experiment. Before the Coronavirus pandemic even began, I had once baked a rose cake and a walnut cake. I try to cook a lot of varieties of Khichdi as its light for the stomach and great for the summers. I cook paneer khichdi, spinach khichdi, and our traditional khichdi," revealed Vivian. Well, that's mouthwatering. Vivian Dsena, Asia's Third Sexiest Man Says 'He Does Not See Himself As Sexy At All'.

Urging people to stay put until the pandemic tides over, Vivian goes on to say, "I urge all people to follow the guidelines as stated by the PM and not to panic. Everyone is on the same ship. This too shall pass. It is not easy for everyone to stay indoor but it is necessary to save ourselves and our country." Fair point. Vivian Dsena Confirms He Was Offered Bigg Boss 13, Reveals Why He Did Not Take Up Salman Khan's Show.

Emphasising on how integral it is for one to focus on their mental health and well-being in such testing times, the actor, who was last seen in Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki says, "We all have to keep ourselves busy and also maintain a positive mental attitude. Mental health is very important and we always tend to ignore it. Life has brought us in such a situation that we need to face life and realities on the face. Things eventually will turn back to normal. Faith is very important. We have to keep peace, patience & positivity and it has to be spread everywhere." Well said, Vivian!