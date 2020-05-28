Vivian Dsena On Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Completing 8 Years: 'Madhubala Was The Highlight of My Career'

Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami in Madhubala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Colors' Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, was one show that will always remain etched in our hearts as the eternal love story of Superstar Rishab Kundra (Vivian Dsena) and Madhubala (Drashti Dhami). The show that was loved by the masses, completed eight years today on May 28, 2020. The show that aired on Colors TV topped TRP charts not just for its storyline but also because of the chemistry that Vivian and Drashti shared. Their on-screen pair was a huge hit among the fans and they had even given them the moniker 'Rishabala.' Drashti Dhami Birthday Special: 11 Pics of 'Madhubala' Which Reflect Her Versatility in Fashion!.

The show was about a girl, Madhubala, born on a film set, who later meets a superstar and how their feelings change from immense hatred to passionate love for each other. The show had everything from love, drama, an obsession to possessiveness. Vivian Dsena, Asia's Third Sexiest Man Says 'He Does Not See Himself As Sexy At All'.

It catapulted both Vivian and Drashti into small screen superstars overnight. Vivian even calls the show a turning point in his career. Says Vivian, "Madhubala...' was the highlight of my career. I think that's one show which changed my career graph completely. It gave me whatever I expected from my career and from my self. It changed my career, my name and everything professionally 360 degrees for me." Drashti Dhami Flaunts Her Toned Figure in a Polka Dot Black Bikini, See Pictures From Her Beach Holiday.

He further added, "I had given my heart, body, mind and soul to the character of RK. I am grateful to my audiences for unconditional love." Drashti Dhami too took to her Instagram account to mark the memorable day. She

Check Out Her Post Below:

Drashti Dhami's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon premiered on May 28, 2012 and went off-air after almost two years. It was produced to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema and paid a tribute to actors and the behind the scenes persons as well. The show broke a lot of hearts when it went off-air.